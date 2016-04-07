MILAN AC Milan are facing an all-to-familiar end to the season with the players enduring Italian soccer's equivalent of a school detention and directors already pondering a replacement for coach Sinisa Mihajlovic.

Milan's hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League have all but ended, meaning they will miss out for a third season in a row, and their only hope of silverware lies with the much-maligned Coppa Italia.

A 2-1 defeat at lowly Atalanta last Sunday left Milan sixth and infuriated Mihajlovic so much that he ordered the team into the so-called "ritiro", meaning the players are largely confined to the accommodation at the club's training ground.

Along with the "silenzio stampa" (media blackout), the "ritiro" is a standard response to poor performances at Italian clubs, although critics say it is outdated and makes highly paid professional players look like misbehaving school children.

It has been the similar story over each of the last few seasons as once-mighty Milan, seven-times European champions, struggle to adapt to the harsh new realities of Serie A, no longer the top league in Europe.

But, for all their problems, Milan could still have a say in the Serie A title race.

Mihajlovic's team host leaders Juventus on Saturday and a Milan win could give second-placed Napoli a chance to eat into Juve's six-point lead when they host bottom-of-the-table Verona a day later.

"We will try to get out of this together. On Saturday, we face a very big challenge but you will see a different team on the pitch," team captain Riccardo Montolivo told Milan channel.

ONE-SEASON WONDERS

"It's a delicate situation, we have only taken two points from the last four games and we can't be satisfied with that. It's not acceptable.

"I don't believe that the retreat is the solution for everything but, at this moment I think it's useful to give us a greater sense of responsibility, to examine our consciences and understand that we can't go on like this."

Mihajlovic was appointed at the start of the season and seems to be heading for the same fate as predecessor Filippo Inzaghi, who was fired after just one campaign at the helm.

Italian media reported that owner Silvio Berlusconi, chief-executive Adriano Galliani and former Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi had lunch on Tuesday, where they discussed possible replacements.

The reports, remarkably detailed though unsourced, suggested that Berlusconi wanted to promote youth team coach Cristian Brocchi, while Galliani favoured former Italy, Juventus and Inter Milan coach Marcello Lippi.

Sacchi suggested Eusebio Di Francesco, who has managed to establish tiny Sassuolo as a Serie A club.

Montolivo, meanwhile, said the players remained behind their current coach.

"The team has always been with Mihajlovic. He is a coach who gives his best when he is under pressure," he said.

"We know that these are the rules, that all these names are put forward when we don't get the results but the team has full faith in Mihajlovic and I hope to continue with him next year."

