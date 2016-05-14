Giorgio Chiellini marked his 400th Juventus appearance with a goal and Paulo Dybala scored twice as the Serie A champions rounded off their campaign with a 5-0 thrashing of Sampdoria 5-0 on Saturday.

Juve, who clinched their record fifth consecutive title several weeks ago, suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Hellas Verona last weekend, but rebounded emphatically. They opened the scoring with their fastest league goal of the season when Patrice Evra headed home Dybala's free kick in the fifth minute.

Dybala scored his 18th league goal of the season from the spot 10 minutes later after Milan Skriniar was shown a straight red card for a clumsy challenge on Mario Mandzukic.

The Argentine striker then beat Alberto Brignoli with a curling shot from outside the area in the 37th minute.

Centre-back Chiellini marked his landmark appearance with athumping finish before Leonardo Bonucci added a close-range fifth as Juve ended a superb campaign with their biggest winning margin of the season.

