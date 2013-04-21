(Adds quotes)

April 21 Naples-born Lorenzo Insigne scored deep into injury time to complete a dramatic 3-2 win for second-placed Napoli over Cagliari in Serie A on Sunday.

Insigne, the 21-year-old striker, struck from just outside the area in the fourth minute of stoppage time to cement Napoli's claims on an automatic qualification place for next season's Champions League.

Napoli are eight points behind leaders Juventus - who are playing third-placed AC Milan later on Sunday - with five games to go.

Fiorentina, one point behind Milan in fourth, kept the pressure on with a thriling 4-3 victory at home to Torino thanks to Romulo's 86th-minute winner.

It kept La Viola five points ahead of Inter Milan, who earlier got back to winning ways by overcoming Parma 1-0. Veteran striker Tommaso Rocchi scored the 82nd-minute winner to lift some of the pressure on coach Andrea Stramaccioni.

Cagliari took the lead against the run of play when Napoli failed to clear their lines from a corner, allowing Victor Ibarbo to let fly from distance and beat Antonio Rosati, deputising for the suspended Morgan De Sanctis.

Napoli responded well, but grew frustrated as the half drew to a close, with Paolo Cannavaro, Andrea Dossena and Edinson Cavani all picking up bookings.

The home side drew level three minutes after the break through a Davide Astori own goal, but in controversial circumstances.

Cavani was adjudged to have not been interfering with play, though the Uruguayan was in an offside position in the build-up to the goal, which took a hefty deflection off Astori from Marek Hamsik's shot.

Napoli went ahead in the 64th minute, when Cavani was first to a loose ball following Cannavaro's initial shot from a corner.

Cagliari made it 2-2 in the 71st when Marco Sau came off the bench to run at goal and hit a neat curling shot from the edge of the box, despite the attention of Valon Behrami.

'INCREDIBLE STUFF'

After Insigne's winner, Napoli coach Walter Mazzarri said: "It was incredible stuff, at times we risked throwing away two points. We showed great strength at the end, to take a victory which, I think, was one we fully deserved."

In Florence, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado's eighth-minute chip was followed by an Alberto Aquilani header, before Adem Ljajic scored direct from a free kick in the 34th minute to put Fiorentina 3-0 up.

Paulo Barreto got one back for the visitors on halftime, before Mario Santana made it 3-2 10 minutes into the second half.

Alessio Cerci then grabbed the equaliser with a powerful drive from long-distance.

Four minutes from time, Brazilian right-back Romulo made the most of a defensive mix-up to grab the winner for Fiorentina.

Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Montella said: "We could even have lost, but I do think ours was a legitimate victory.

"We lost concentration, but the important thing is that we were able to react."

Roma, in sixth place, drew 1-1 at home with bottom club Pescara. The visitors went ahead with a first-half goal from Gianluca Caprari but Mattia Destro equalised six minutes after half-time.

The Sicilian derby between Catania and Palermo ended in a 1-1 draw after Josip Ilicic, in the fifth minute of injury time, cancelled out Pablo Barrientos's 68th-minute opener for Catania.

