ROME, March 8 A beautifully-worked Antonio Di Natale goal saw lowly Udinese beat AC Milan 1-0 in Serie A on Saturday to deal a huge blow to the visitors' prospects of European football next season.

Former Italy striker Di Natale tapped in the winner after a slick one-touch move to give Francesco Guidolin's side their first league win in four matches.

Mid-table Milan have 35 points after their third league defeat under Clarence Seedorf and are six points behind fifth-placed Inter Milan, who occupy the last Europa League spot and host flamboyant Torino on Sunday (1400 GMT).

Seedorf rested a host of players with Tuesday's Champions League last 16 clash at Atletico Madrid (1945 GMT) in mind, with Milan trailing 1-0 from the first leg.

However, even after bringing on striker Mario Balotelli, midfielder Michael Essien and tricky forward Adel Taarabt his side were second best to an energetic Udinese.

The home team moved up a place to 14th on 31 points with a win that will provide a huge boost to Udinese's Guidolin who was under pressure at the club after a series of poor results.

Runaway league leaders Juventus, who have an 11-point advantage, host fourth-placed Fiorentina on Sunday (1130 GMT) while second-placed AS Roma face a tough trip to Napoli (1945 GMT), who are six points behind them in third spot. (Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Ken Ferris)