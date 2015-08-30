MILAN Aug 30 AS Roma handed champions Juventus their second successive Serie A defeat when second-half goals by Miralem Pjanic and Edin Dzeko earned a well-deserved 2-1 victory in the capital on Sunday.

Juve, beaten at home by Udinese in their opening game last week, were on the back foot throughout and it was no surprise when Pjanic, who had earlier struck a post, curled home an excellent free kick to put Roma ahead just after the hour mark.

Juventus then had defender Patrice Evra sent off for a second booking before newly-arrived striker Dzeko, on a season-long loan from Manceshter City, rose well to head Roma's second.

Paulo Dybala pulled one back three minutes from time to set up a frantic finale but Juve, who lost three league games in the whole of last season, could not find the equaliser and remain without a point while Roma move on to four from two games. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, Editing by Ken Ferris)