MILAN Aug 30 After losing only three league games last season Juventus have now lost the first two of the new campaign as a deserved 2-1 defeat at AS Roma on Sunday condemned the champions to their worst-ever Serie A start.

Not since Bologna in 1941 have the champions of Italy begun the defence of their title with successive defeats and Juve, beaten 1-0 at home by Udinese last week, have never previously suffered such a start.

They can have no complaints about Sunday's defeat either as last year's runners-up struck through Miralem Pjanic and Edin Dzeko before Paulo Dybala struck late on for Juventus who finished with 10 men with Patrice Evra having been sent off.

Roma were on top throughout and unlucky not to be ahead at halftime after Pjanic hit a post.

The Bosnian's radar was better calibrated after the hour when he curled home an excellent free kick to put Roma ahead.

Juventus then had defender Evra dismissed for a second booking before another Bosnian Dzeko, newly arrived on a season-long loan from Manchester City, rose well to head the second.

Dybala pulled one back three minutes from time to set up a frantic finale but Juve could not find the equaliser and remain without a point.

Roma move on to four points from two games, trailing early pacesetters Sassuolo who have won their first two matches. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, Editing by Ken Ferris)