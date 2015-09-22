MILAN, Sept 22 Mario Balotelli scored his first goal since rejoining AC Milan to set them on the way to a 3-2 win at Udinese in Serie A on Tuesday.

Milan raced to a 3-0 halftime lead before surviving a second-half fightback from the hosts as they picked up their third win in five Serie A outings under new coach Sinisa Mihajlovic.

Balotelli, on loan from Liverpool, needed only six minutes in his first start of the season to open his account when he curled a 20 metre free kick past Ornestis Karnezis who barely moved.

Giacomo Bonaventura volleyed in from Riccardo Montolivo's pass and Colombia defender Cristian Zapata headed the third from Bonaventura's corner in first-half stoppage time.

Emmanuel Badu and Duvan Zapata scored in a six-minute spell early in the second half to bring Udinese back into the match and set up a dramatic final half hour.

Milan goalkeeper Diego Lopez made a brave save at Cyril Thereau's feet, Maurizio Domizzi sent a free header over the bar and Lopez punched away a powerful Bruno Fernandes drive as Milan clung on.

Fernandes was sent off in stoppage time amid angry protests as Udinese slumped to their fourth successive defeat since their shock opening day win at champions Juventus. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Toby Davis)