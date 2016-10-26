MILAN Oct 26 Inter Milan snatched a dramatic late win and possibly saved coach Frank de Boer's job when Mauro Icardi scored with two minutes left as they beat Torino 2-1 in Serie A on Wednesday.

Icardi, who also scored Inter's opening goal in the first half, collected a pass with his back to goal, wriggled free of his marker and rifled a shot past Joe Hart with a shot on the turn.

Andrea Belotti had levelled for Torino in the 63rd minute when he took advantage of a mix-up in the Inter defence.

Inter had lost their last three league games leaving De Boer in danger of being fired after just 13 matches in charge.

Leaders Juventus beat Sampdoria 4-1, helped by two goals in the first eight minutes, and second-placed AS Roma stayed two points behind after coming from behind to beat Sassuolo 3-1 away, helped by two goals from Edin Dzeko. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)