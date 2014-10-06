ROME Oct 6 Italian politicians from right and left fuelled controversy following Sunday's fiery Serie A encounter between Juventus and AS Roma, with lower house deputies tabling questions in parliament and even complaining to the stock market regulator.

Hosts Juventus won the top-of-the-table clash 3-2 but all three goals by the reigning champions, including two penalties for infringements on the edge of the box, were fiercely contested by the visitors.

Rome-based sports daily Corriere dello Sport ran a banner headline on Monday saying "A rigged championship", while the capital's main newspaper Il Messaggero took aim at referee Gianluca Rocchi with the headline "Rocchi 3-Roma 2."

Marco Miccoli, a deputy from Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's Democratic Party, said on Monday he had asked bourse watchdog Consob to investigate whether the "incredible refereeing errors" could constitute an infringement of its rules.

Both Juventus and Roma are listed on the stock market. At 1415 GMT on Monday, Juve's shares were up 0.8 percent, while Roma's were down 2.7 percent.

Miccoli said Rocchi's refereeing had "distorted the championship and undermined the credibility of the country" and was "absolutely unimaginable in any other part of the civilised world."

Post-match analysis in Italian media tends to focus obsessively on refereeing decisions which are pored over with countless slow motion replays.

Freeze-frame television images showed Juve's two penalty episodes may have been a couple of centimetres outside the area. Roma also lamented that Arturo Vidal was offside when defender Leonardo Bonucci fired home a spectacular late winner.

On the other side of the political divide, Fabio Rampelli of the far-right Brothers of Italy party, tabled a parliamentary question to Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, over the "two non-existent penalties and an offside goal."

He called on Padoan, a well-known Roma supporter, to ensure no taxpayer money were used - for example in policing costs - to fund a championship that risked being unfair.

Rampelli said Rocchi's performance could also have "incalculable consequences" for crowd violence. Ugly clashes between rival fans have marred the Italian game in recent years, most recently when a Napoli fan was shot dead by a Roma supporter before last season's Italian Cup final. (Editing by Robin Pomeroy)