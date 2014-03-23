March 23 Belgium winger Dries Mertens and Germany forward Mario Gomez were both taken off injured in the Serie A match between Napoli and Fiorentina on Sunday.

Fiorentina striker Gomez went off clutching his left knee after a tangling with an opponent in the second half.

He limped to the team bench where he watched the rest of the match with an ice pack on his knee.

The former VfB Stuttgart and Bayern Munich forward has only just returned to action after suffering a partial tear to the medial collateral ligament in his right knee in September.

Martens came on as a substitute for Napoli in the 75th minute and was taken off eight minutes later after appearing to injure his right ankle following a clean tackle by Stefan Savic.

There was no immediate comment from either club on the condition of the players. (Reporting By Brian Homewood; editing by Martyn Herman)