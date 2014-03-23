Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
March 23 Belgium winger Dries Mertens and Germany forward Mario Gomez were both taken off injured in the Serie A match between Napoli and Fiorentina on Sunday.
Fiorentina striker Gomez went off clutching his left knee after a tangling with an opponent in the second half.
He limped to the team bench where he watched the rest of the match with an ice pack on his knee.
The former VfB Stuttgart and Bayern Munich forward has only just returned to action after suffering a partial tear to the medial collateral ligament in his right knee in September.
Martens came on as a substitute for Napoli in the 75th minute and was taken off eight minutes later after appearing to injure his right ankle following a clean tackle by Stefan Savic.
There was no immediate comment from either club on the condition of the players. (Reporting By Brian Homewood; editing by Martyn Herman)
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.