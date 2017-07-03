FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Inter Milan midfielder Banega returns to Sevilla
#GST
#Bangladesh
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Top News
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
South Asia
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
More records for Federer but no match point glory
Wimbledon
More records for Federer but no match point glory
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 3, 2017 / 4:08 PM / a day ago

Inter Milan midfielder Banega returns to Sevilla

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Inter Milan and Sevilla have made midfielder Ever Banega's transfer back to the Spanish club official, both clubs said on Monday. (www.inter.it; www.sevillafc.es)

They reached a deal last week for the return of the Argentinian international to Sevilla after one season with Italy's Inter Milan after he passed medical tests.

Sevilla said that the 29-year-old, who spent two years at the Spanish club before moving to Inter Milan, had signed a three-year contract.

Italian media reported that the transfer fee for Banega, who made 28 league appearances and scored six goals last season, was 9 million euros ($10.23 million).

Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Louise Ireland

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.