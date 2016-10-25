Under pressure Inter Milan boss Frank de Boer is facing a crucial encounter at home to Torino on Wednesday, with Italian media tipping it to be his last in the dugout after a poor start to the season.

The Dutchman joined Inter from Ajax Amsterdam two weeks before the start of the Serie A campaign, but has won only three out of nine league games to leave the club 14th in the table on 11 points.

Italian media reported that Inter have already begun the search for De Boer's successor, and the manager was tight-lipped when asked whether he had received assurances about his future from the club.

"I don't want to talk about losing my job," the 46-year-old told a news conference on Tuesday.

"I just want to focus on preparing for tomorrow evening's match."

De Boer said it was only a matter of time before the team turned a corner, and added that he still enjoyed a good relationship with the club's owners.

Chinese electronics retailer Suning bought nearly 70 percent of Inter for 270 million euros ($293.17 million) in June, less than three years after the club had been sold to a consortium led by Indonesian business tycoon Erick Thohir.

"The club are behind me every day. We speak all the time and there's a positive atmosphere. I feel everyone is behind me, including Suning," De Boer said after Inter lost against Atalanta on Sunday, their third league defeat in a row.

"The club was aware of these difficulties and I think changing the coach won't solve any of them.

"Even if I had arrived earlier, I would have build Inter in the same way, understanding what our strengths and weaknesses are. Step by step we're constructing the team."

Inter, who have not been champions of Italy since Jose Mourinho led them to a treble in the 2009-2010 season and have not qualified for the Champions League for the last five years, will be without defensive midfielder Gary Medel against Torino.

The midfielder was given a three-match ban for elbowing an opponent on Sunday.

"We will miss Medel," De Boer said.

($1 = 0.9210 euros)

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Toby Davis)