MILAN Luciano Spalletti became Inter Milan's 10th coach in the last seven years when he was named on Friday and handed the task of restoring the club to their former greatness.

The 58-year-old's appointment had been widely expected after he confirmed on Tuesday that he had agreed terms to take over the team who employed three coaches this season on their way to finishing seventh in Serie A.

"F.C. Internazionale is delighted to announce that Luciano Spalletti has been appointed as head coach of the first team," the Chinese-owned club said in a statement.

Inter won the Champions League, Serie A and Coppa Italia treble under Jose Mourinho in 2010 but have not recaptured that sort of form, often languishing in mid-table.

They failed to qualify for European competition this season.

Chinese electronics retailer Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd bought nearly 70 percent of Inter for 270 million euros in June, less than three years after the club had been sold to a consortium led by Indonesian business tycoon Erick Thohir.

The club were owned by Massimo Moratti, whose family controls Italian oil refiner Saras, from 1995 to 2013.

Inter began this season under Dutchman Frank de Boer who was fired after 85 days.

His replacement Stefano Pioli began well but was sacked in May after a winless seven-match run and Stefano Vecchi took over on an interim basis for the rest of the season.

The shaven-headed Spalletti has had two spells at Roma and was also in charge of Zenit St Petersburg for four years, winning two Russian Premier League titles.

Others to have coached Inter in the post-Mourinho era are Rafael Benitez, Leonardo, Gian Piero Gasperini, Claudio Ranieri, Andrea Stramaccioni, Walter Mazzarri and Roberto Mancini.

