a day ago
Inter Milan sign goalkeeper Padelli
July 3, 2017 / 6:23 PM / a day ago

Inter Milan sign goalkeeper Padelli

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Inter Milan have signed goalkeeper Daniele Padelli after he did not renew his contract with Torino, the Serie A club said on Monday (www.inter.it).

The 31-year-old, who spent four years at Torino after joining from Udinese, signed a two-year deal with Inter.

Padelli made only three league appearances last season as England international Joe Hart, on-loan from Manchester City, replaced him as Torino's first-choice keeper.

Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond

