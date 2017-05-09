May 9 Inter Milan have sacked manager Stefano Pioli after a run of seven league games without a win, the club said in a statement on Tuesday. It was Inter's second managerial change of another disappointing season, with the club seventh in Serie A.

Pioli succeeded Frank de Boer in November and got off to a promising start by winning eight of his first 10 league games in charge.

That ignited a push for a return to the Champions League although those hopes were extinguished by a 2-1 defeat at home to Sampdoria at the start of April, the first of five losses in their next six games. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Toby Davis)