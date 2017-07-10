FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2017 / 9:52 AM / in 2 days

Soccer-Fiorentina midfielder Valero undergoes medical at Inter

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Fiorentina midfielder Borja Valero is undergoing medical tests at Inter Milan ahead of his possible transfer, the Serie A club said on their website on Monday.

The 32-year-old, who made 32 league appearances and scored one goal last season, joined Fiorentina from Spanish club Villareal in 2012.

The former West Brom player will make a permanent move to the Milan-based club for a 5.5 million euro ($6.26 million) fee and a three-year contract, according to Sky Sport Italia.

$1 = 0.8780 euros Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia

