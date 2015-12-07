Dec 7 Inter Milan manager Dejan Stankovic played down speculation striker Mauro Icardi could be transferred; and backed his captain, saying he is working hard and will soon get back to scoring ways.

"I hear transfer rumours for the January window but I can absolutely deny all that," Stankovic told Italian television channel Rai 2.

Icardi has scored four goals this season.

"He's only been on the bench twice out of 15 matches - that's part of the game," Stankovic said.

"Strikers go through tough periods. I'm really pleased because Inter are on top even without him scoring regularly, so imagine how we'd be doing if he was."

Inter face Udinese on Dec. 12. (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi and Anna Jaworska-Guidotti)