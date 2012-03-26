Inter Milan's coach Claudio Ranieri reacts during their Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match against Olympique Marseille at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/Files

Beleaguered Inter Milan coach Claudio Ranieri is poised to stay in the job until at least the end of the season and has been urged by club president Massimo Moratti to start integrating some of the club's exciting youngsters as soon as possible.

Inter lost 2-0 at Serie A title challengers and old rivals Juventus on Sunday, their sixth defeat in 10 games in all competitions as memories of their 2010 treble become a distant memory.

Their only glimmer of hope this term has been the youth team winning a competition in London at the weekend and, with a raft of ageing and ineffective players clogging up the first team, time has come for change at least on the field.

"I think so," Moratti told reporters on Monday when asked if Ranieri would stay in charge for the rest of the season, without mentioning next term.

"Of course (the Juve defeat) is a blow, it's also a rather undeserved defeat given the way we played in the first half, but seeing as we didn't score a goal, then obviously you can also concede."

He praised the youth team who beat Ajax Amsterdam in the NextGen Series final and said he would be happy for them to play a part in the last nine games of the season with Inter eighth and all but out of contention for a Champions League spot.

"They're very young players, it's up to the coach to decide whether they're up to playing at a high level like Serie A. It is, however, heartening to see young players like this as a large proportion of them are excellent," Moratti said.

"I'm not the coach but I think there are already three or four who could feature for a few minutes, perhaps even more."

(Writing by Mark Meadows)