Inter Milan's Diego Milito reacts during their Italian Serie A soccer match against Cagliari at the San Siro stadium in Milan November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/Files

ROME Diego Milito could return for Inter Milan as they look to get their Italian title challenge back on track against struggling Pescara on Saturday (1945 GMT).

The Argentine striker missed Inter's 3-1 defeat at Udinese last week due to a knee injury but manager Andrea Stramaccioni said on Friday that he was well again.

"Milito has recovered; he has a small problem with his knee that causes him a bit pain but isn't a serious medical problem," said the Inter coach at Friday's pre-match news conference.

Inter are fifth in Serie A on 35 points, nine behind leaders Juventus, after picking up one point in their last three games.

The 33-year-old Milito has scored eight goals in 18 appearances this season.

(Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Clare Fallon)