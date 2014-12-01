Inter Milan's coach Roberto Mancini (R) gestures in front of his counterpart AS Roma's Rudi Garcia during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN Roberto Mancini has only been in charge of Inter Milan for two weeks and the new coach is already itching for the January transfer window.

Mancini complained that he had the wrong players for the system he wanted to play after his side went down 4-2 at AS Roma on Sunday, leaving them in eleventh place in Serie A with only four wins from 13 games.

"This squad has been built to play a different system, so it's inevitable that there are some teething problems," he told reporters.

"We don't have any out-and-out wingers, but the players are doing well to adapt. We've now got a month to do what we can, then we'll see," said Mancini, who was sent off for dissent during the match. "We need to improve quickly,"

A new centre forward is likely to be top of Mancini's list after Rodrigo Palacio, partnering Pablo Daniel Osvaldo in attack in place of the rested Mauro Icardi, again failed to hit the target.

The Argentine forward has not yet scored this season.

"The defeat doesn't change our ideas," said Mancini, who has ditched predecessor Walter Mazzarri's three-man defence and given Colombia midfielder Fredy Guarin a more attacking role.

"We knew it wasn't going to be perfect straight away, but we need to adapt to the new system quickly.

"I think Guarin's most natural position is as a creative midfielder, but he has to understand when to go it alone and when to move the ball on.

"Osvaldo played well. Icardi wasn't dropped -- we're playing every three days so it's completely normal to rotate two great strikers like those two."

Mancini said that the Champions League, which would require a third place finish, remained his target.

"We can win back the points in the league," said Mancini, whose side are six points behind Genoa in third place. "We have to keep working, one defeat doesn't change absolutely anything."

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)