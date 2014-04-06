Inter Milan's Juan Jesus (C) challenges Bologna's Frederik Sorensen during their Italian Serie A soccer match at Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/Files

Inter Milan's Brazilian defender Juan Jesus has suffered a complete rupture of the medial collateral ligament in his right knee, the club said on Sunday.

Inter did not give any further details or state how long he would be out of action, but Italian media said he would miss the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old was taken off during the first half of Inter's 2-2 draw at home to Bologna on Saturday.

The Brazilian joined Inter two years ago and played for his country at the 2012 Olympic Games, however he was not expected to be part of the squad for this year's World Cup.

His last full international appearance was in a friendly against Argentina in 2012.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Josh Reich)