Defender Andrea Ranocchia became the first Italian to score for Inter Milan in Serie A this season as they brushed aside Udinese 3-0 on Sunday.

Domenico Berardi grabbed a hat-trick, including two penalties, to give Sassuolo a 4-3 win at Sampdoria and pile the pressure on coach Delio Rossi while Lazio's problems continued with a shock 2-0 home defeat by revitalised Genoa.

Ranocchia volleyed home at the far post in the 29th minute after Argentine forward Rodrigo Palacio had put visiting Inter ahead with his seventh league goal of the season.

Palacio also set up the third goal for compatriot Ricardo Alvarez in stoppage time and leave Walter Mazzarri's Inter in fourth place on 22 points, six behind Napoli and Juventus.

Inter have scored 27 Serie A goals this season. Twenty-three have come from their South American contingent, Japanese midfielder Yuto Nagatomo has netted twice and one belongs to Algerian Saphir Taider.

Nicola Pozzi gave Sampdoria a first-half lead against Sassuolo but it all went wrong for the hosts after a calamitous three minutes for defender Andrea Costa at the start of the second period.

Costa failed to cut out a cross, allowing Berardi to equalise in the 49th minute. He also gave away a penalty, converted by Berardi, and was sent off in the 52nd.

Antonio Floro Flores increased Sassuolo's lead before Eder and Lorenzo De Silvestri hauled Sampdoria level.

Berardi then converted another spot kick with two minutes left to give newcomers Sassuolo a thrilling first-ever Serie A away win.

Promoted Hellas Verona, who are fifth and trail Inter on goal difference, clocked up their sixth straight home win when veteran Luca Toni and Bosko Jankovic scored in a 2-1 win over Cagliari who replied late on through Daniele Conti.

Lazio dominated the first half against Genoa, with Germany forward Miroslav Klose denied by a brilliant Mattia Perin save, before the visitors snatched all three points with second-half goals from Juraj Kucka and Alberto Gilardino (penalty).

Genoa have taken 10 points from five games since re-appointing Gian Piero Gasperini as coach. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)