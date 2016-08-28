Halep cruises into Italian Open final
Romania's Simona Halep made light of heavy conditions to cruise into the Italian Open final with a 7-5 6-1 victory over Dutch 15th seed Kiki Bertens on Saturday.
Inter Milan have signed Portuguese midfielder Joao Mario from Sporting Lisbon for an undisclosed fee, the Serie A club said on Sunday.
The clubs did not reveal the terms of the contract or financial details, but media reports said the 23-year-old moved for 45 million euros ($50.4 million).
Mario, who scored six goals in 33 league appearances for Sporting last season, played a key role in helping Portugal win Euro 2016.
"We're delighted to have Joao Mario at Inter. He's a top player and we'd been tracking him for a long time. He'll further reinforce what is already a very strong squad," the Italian club's president Erick Thohir said.
($1 = 0.8932 euros)
(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
Garbine Muguruza flashed some impressive form ahead of her French Open title defence with a 6-2 3-6 6-2 win over Venus Williams on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open in Rome.