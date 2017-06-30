FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Juventus confirm Alves exit amid Man City speculation
#GST
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Dropbox seeks to hire IPO underwriters - sources
Technology
Dropbox seeks to hire IPO underwriters - sources
Paul McCartney, Sony/ATV settle Beatles music rights dispute
Entertainment
Paul McCartney, Sony/ATV settle Beatles music rights dispute
India this week
In Pictures
India this week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 30, 2017 / 6:17 AM / a day ago

Juventus confirm Alves exit amid Man City speculation

1 Min Read

Britain Soccer Football - Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final - The National Stadium of Wales, Cardiff - June 3, 2017 Juventus' Dani Alves looks dejected after the match Reuters / John Sibley Livepic

(Reuters) - Italian champions Juventus have confirmed that defender Dani Alves has left the club after one season amid speculation the Brazilian fullback is set to join Manchester City.

The 34-year-old joined Juventus on a two-year contract from Barcelona last June and made 33 appearances as the club sealed the domestic double but fell to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

"Juventus Football Club is to part company with Dani Alves after agreeing to a termination of the player's contract," Juventus said in a statement.

"Alves lifted two trophies in his single season in Turin, contributing to a third consecutive domestic league and cup double for the club before helping the team reach the UEFA Champions League final."

Media reports in Italy and England have linked Alves with a move to Premier League side City for a reunion with manager Pep Guardiola, who he worked under at Barcelona.

Fullbacks Gael Clichy, Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna all left City at the end of last season.

Writing by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.