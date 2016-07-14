Lahiri finds water three times at 18th hole
Indian Anirban Lahiri came within a stroke of carding the highest score at the 18th hole in Players Championship history on Friday as the TPC Sawgrass claimed another victim on Friday.
Morocco defender Mehdi Benatia has arrived in Turin for a medical as he looks to complete a switch from Bayern Munich to Juventus, the Serie A champions said on Thursday.
"Having touched down in Turin this morning... Medhi Benatia made his way immediately to J-Medical, where he is carrying out routine tests ahead of a proposed move to Juventus," the Italian club said in a statement on Thursday.
The 29-year-old, who played for Udinese and Roma in the Serie A before signing for Bayern in 2014, made 23 appearances for the German club last season.
MADRID Rafa Nadal set up an intriguing Madrid Open semi-final against Novak Djokovic by overcoming Belgian David Goffin 7-6(3) 6-2 in a high-quality last-eight match on Friday.