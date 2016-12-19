Halep cruises into Italian Open final
Romania's Simona Halep made light of heavy conditions to cruise into the Italian Open final with a 7-5 6-1 victory over Dutch 15th seed Kiki Bertens on Saturday.
Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci has extended his contract with Serie A champions Juventus until 2021, the club said on Monday (www.juventus.com).
The 29-year-old, one of his country's first-choice defenders along with Juve team mates Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli, had been linked with a move to English Premier League club Chelsea.
Bonucci, who has 67 international caps, joined Juventus in 2010 from Bari and has made more than 200 league appearances for the Turin-based team.
Juventus, seven points clear of AS Roma at the top of the standings, face third-bottom Crotone on Thursday.
Garbine Muguruza flashed some impressive form ahead of her French Open title defence with a 6-2 3-6 6-2 win over Venus Williams on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open in Rome.