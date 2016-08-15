ROME Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini is impressed with the close season signings at Juventus but says the champions must step up preparations for their Serie A opener against Fiorentina on Saturday.

Juve have sold Paul Pogba to Manchester United for a world record fee of 89 million pounds ($114.53 million) while Real Madrid have brought back striker Alvaro Morata and winger Juan Cuadrado has returned to Chelsea after a loan move.

On the plus side, coach Massimiliano Allegri swooped for club record 90 million euros ($100.70 million) signing Gonzalo Higuain and playmaker Miralem Pjanic from Serie A rivals Napoli and AS Roma respectively.

"We've raised the quality with Pjanic," Chiellini told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "He gives us a lot in open play and with set pieces, he scores and he contributes assists.

"We raised our level in the attack with Higuain and the same thing happened in other areas as well. There is so much quality here.

"We have greater intensity in training than in matches because we're defending against Gonzalo and the others, rather than against teams that are tight at the back."

However, Chiellini, who reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2016 with Italy, believes Juve still have work to do before they are ready to take on Fiorentina.

"It's a work in progress," he said. "We have to improve the finer details. "We don't have much time left and have to give a little extra every day because the details make the difference.

"We must regain our confidence and return to the right level of focus quickly because we're running out of time."

($1 = 0.7771 pounds)

($1 = 0.8937 euros)

(Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Tony Jimenez)