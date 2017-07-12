FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: Bayern's Costa undergoes medical at Juventus
July 12, 2017 / 9:15 AM / 2 days ago

Soccer: Bayern's Costa undergoes medical at Juventus

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern Munich - German Bundesliga - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - 19/11/16 - Munich's Douglas Costa reacts during the match.Kai Pfaffenbach/Files

(Reuters) - Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa is undergoing medical tests at Juventus ahead of his expected move, the Italian champions said on Wednesday.

"Douglas Costa is currently undergoing a routine medical ahead of a proposed transfer from Bayern Munich," Juventus said on their website (www.juventus.com).

The Brazil international, capped 21 times, will join Juventus on a loan for a fee of 6 million euros ($6.88 million), according to Italian media.

The contract should also envisage the option to make the move of the 26-year-old permanent for 40 million euros.

Costa spent five years at Ukrainian top-tier club Shakhtar Donetsk before joining the Bundesliga champions in 2015, making 23 league appearances last season and scoring four goals.

($1 = 0.8725 euros)

Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia

