in 2 days
Juventus sign Bayern winger Costa on loan
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Inside Philip Morris' campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Inside Philip Morris' campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Attention turns to freedom of Liu Xiaobo's widow after his death
Attention turns to freedom of Liu Xiaobo's widow after his death
July 12, 2017 / 5:06 PM / in 2 days

Juventus sign Bayern winger Costa on loan

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund - German Cup (DFB Pokal) Final - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - 21/05/16. Bayern Munich's Douglas Costa scores the winning penalty goal.Fabrizio Bensch

REUTERS - Juventus have signed Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa on loan until June 2018 for a fee of six million euros ($6.9 million), the Italian champions said on Wednesday.

The Brazil international, capped 21 times, could make his move permanent if the Serie A club exercise an option to pay 40 million euros by the end of the loan.

"Technique, acceleration, unpredictability and talent... features that the green and gold talent will now make available to Juventus," Juventus said in a statement.

Costa, 26, spent five years at Ukrainian top-tier club Shakhtar Donetsk before joining the Bundesliga champions in 2015, making 23 league appearances last season and scoring four goals.

($1 = 0.8764 euros)

Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond

