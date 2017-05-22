Halep awarded wildcard at Eastbourne
French Open runner-up Simona Halep was awarded a wildcard entry to feature at the Aegon International in Eastbourne next week, organisers said on Thursday.
MILAN Juventus have signed winger Juan Cuadrado from Chelsea on a three-year contract for 20 million euros ($22.46 million) after the Colombia international's two seasons at the club on loan, the Italian champions said on Monday.
The 28-year-old forward has made 83 appearances for Juve, who have activated a clause to buy the Colombian after he failed to secure a regular starting spot at Chelsea following his 23.3 million pounds ($30.28 million) move from Fiorentina.
"The permanent transfer fee of 20 million euros is to be paid in three annual instalments starting from the 2017/2018 financial year," Juve said on their website (www.juventus.com).
Under Massimiliano Allegri's guidance, Cuadrado has won two Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia trophies and helped Juve reach next month's Champions League final against Real Madrid.
(Editing by Alison Williams)
French Open runner-up Simona Halep was awarded a wildcard entry to feature at the Aegon International in Eastbourne next week, organisers said on Thursday.
Former world number one Victoria Azarenka's return from maternity leave was cut short by young Croatian Ana Konjuh at the Mallorca Open on Thursday.