France's national soccer team player Patrice Evra attends a news conference at the Saint-Symphorien stadium in Metz, France, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Juventus defender Patrice Evra has extended his contract until June 2017 with an option for an additional year, the Italian champions said on their website (www.juventus.com) on Monday.

France left back Evra joined Juventus in 2014 on a free transfer from Manchester United where he played for over eight years.

Evra, named in the France squad for this month's European Championship, made 26 appearances in Serie A last season, scoring two goals.

The 35-year-old won five Premier League titles with Manchester United and helped Juve top the Italian Serie A standings in the last two seasons.

