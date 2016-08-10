Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Cagliari have signed Chile midfielder Mauricio Isla from Juventus on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee, the newly promoted Serie A side said on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old, who spent last year on loan at Olympique de Marseille, helped Chile retained the Copa America in the United States this year, featuring in the final against Argentina.
Isla has extensive experience of Serie A having moved to Udinese from Universidad Catolica in Chile before securing a contract with the 'Old Lady' of Italian football in 2012.
He was part of three title-winning campaigns at Juve but fell out of favour under Massimiliano Allegri and went on loan to Queens Park Rangers for the 2014-15 season although he could not prevent them being relegated from the Premier League.
Serie B champions Cagliari begin their Serie A campaign at Genoa on August 21.
(Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Roger Federer made a smart decision by pulling out of this month's French Open, where he has less chance of adding to his 18 grand slam titles than on the sport's quicker surfaces, world number two Novak Djokovic said on Thursday.