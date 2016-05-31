MADRID, Juventus striker Alvaro Morata will only return to Real Madrid if he is guaranteed a starting role, he said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Morata, named in Spain's Euro 2016 squad, is under contract with Juve until June 2020 but Real can exercise a buy-back clause to re-sign him in July.

"My wish is to succeed at Real Madrid, that is clearly what I would like the most," Morata told AS newspaper.

"But Real have great players and what I want is to play and feel important. Next season, I will play in the team which gives me the most opportunities to do so."

Morata has also attracted interest from Premier League clubs.

"There are offers from England which are tempting, not just because of the contract," Morata said.

"I believe because of my characteristics, the Premier League could also be a great destination. I'm not saying that I want to leave Juventus, because it's a team that I can only say good things about. But going to the Premier League would not be a step back, on the contrary."

Morata, who helped Juve reach the 2015 Champions League final in his first year in Turin, has won two successive domestic doubles with the Italian club.

"I've won everything that you can win in Italy, several times," he said.

"I've grown as a player and as a person. I think I'm now a different player to the one that left Real Madrid. I believe I've proved that I can play in a big team."

(Reporting by Adriana Garcia, editing by Ed Osmond)