Triple crown: Monaco or F1 championship?
LONDON If Fernando Alonso were to beat the odds and win the Indianapolis 500 on May 28, the double Formula One world champion will be one step away from the 'Triple Crown of Motorsport'.
Roma midfielder Miralem Pjanic is undergoing a medical at Juventus with a view to completing a move to the Italian champions, the Turin-based club announced on Monday morning.
The Bosnia international is under contract with Roma until June 2018 but has a clause in his contract which allows him to leave Roma this summer provided a fee of 38 million euros is paid for his release.
"Miralem Pjanic undergoes a medical ahead of his proposed move from Roma," Juventus said in a statement.
The 26-year-old, who arrived in Turin on Sunday, joined Roma from Lyon in the summer of 2011.
He scored 10 goals and set up 12 more in 33 league appearances to help Roma finish third in Serie A this season.
(Reporting by Cindy Garcia; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON If Fernando Alonso were to beat the odds and win the Indianapolis 500 on May 28, the double Formula One world champion will be one step away from the 'Triple Crown of Motorsport'.
Swansea midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson is happy at the Premier League club and is not looking to leave unless the Welsh side want to sell him.