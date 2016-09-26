Juventus defender Daniele Rugani and midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah are expected to be out of action for more than seven weeks after suffering right knee injuries in the 1-0 win over Palermo on Saturday.

Scans revealed that Ghanaian Asamoah had ruptured his meniscus cartilage, while Rugani strained his lateral collateral ligament, the club said in a statement on Sunday.

Asamoah and Rugani will miss at least nine matches, including Wednesday's Champions League clash against Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia.

Juventus are top of Serie A with 15 points after the first six games of the season, one point ahead of second-placed Napoli.

(Reporting by Marianna Ciabach-Malinowska in Gdynia, editing by Nick Mulvenney)