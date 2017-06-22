Striker Patrik Schick is undergoing medical tests at Juventus ahead of his move there from Sampdoria, the Serie A champions said on Thursday (www.juventus.com).

"A formal confirmation of the move is expected later in the afternoon," the club said in a statement.

The Czech Republic international, who scored 11 goals in 32 league appearances last season, is set to join Juventus for 30.5 million euros ($34.07 million), Italian Sky Sport reports.

The 21-year-old joined Genoa-based Sampdoria in 2016 from Sparta Praha, where he made his professional debut, after a one year loan at Czech rivals Bohemians 1905.

($1 = 0.8951 euros)

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Gareth Jones)