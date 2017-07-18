FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 hours ago
Juventus-bound Arsenal keeper Szczesny lands in Turin
#Sports News
July 18, 2017 / 11:21 AM / 21 hours ago

Juventus-bound Arsenal keeper Szczesny lands in Turin

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - Euro 2016 - Poland Training - Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Etienne, France - 24/6/16 - Poland's Wojciech Szczesny during training.Max Rossi

REUTERS - Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was on the verge of joining Juventus on Tuesday as the Serie A champions flagged up the Poland international's arrival.

"Look who's just landed," the Turin club wrote on their official Twitter account next to a picture of Szczesny.

British media reported on Monday that Arsenal had accepted a 10 million pound ($13 million) fee for Szczesny, who spent the past two seasons on loan at AS Roma.

Szczesny featured in all 38 Serie A games for Roma last season and finished with 14 clean sheets, the most in the league.

The 27-year-old, capped 28 times by Poland, is expected to act as backup at Juventus for Italy's veteran number one goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon.

Szczesny made 132 appearances for Arsenal.

($1 = 0.7674 pounds)

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet

