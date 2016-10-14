Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio could make his first competitive appearance in six months after being named in their squad for Saturday's Serie A clash against Udinese having recovered from a cruciate ligament injury.

The 30-year-old Italy international injured his knee during a 4-0 win over Palermo in April and was forced to miss the European Championships in June and July.

"Claudio Marchisio made a promising comeback in a friendly during the week," coach Massimiliano Allegri told a news conference on Friday.

Allegri has also handed a maiden first-team call-up to rising youth-team talent Moise Kean.

"The boy (Moise Kean) is a real talent but at 16 years old, he needs more matchday experience," said Allegri.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Toby Davis)