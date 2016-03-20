MILAN Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon set a Serie A record by completing 930 minutes without conceding a goal during his side's match against Torino on Sunday.

The 38-year-old overtook Sebastiano Rossi's previous best of 929 minutes, for AC Milan in 1993-94, by keeping his goal intact for the first four minutes of the match, having kept clean sheets in each of the 10 previous games.

He last conceded a goal in the 64th minute of the 2-1 win over Sampdoria on Jan 10. Buffon has been ever-present for Juventus in the league since then.

