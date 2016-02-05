Football Soccer - Juventus v Genoa - Italian Serie A - Juventus Stadium, Turin, Italy - 03/02/16 Juventus' Martin Caceres is helped off the pitch after being injured REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Juventus defender Martin Caceres is unlikely to play again this season after picking up an Achilles tendon injury during the 1-0 win over Genoa on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Uruguay international is expected to be out of action for five months, the Italian club said on their website (www.juventus.com).

"Martin Caceres underwent surgery on his right Achilles tendon," Juventus added.

The Italian champions, who secured their 13th successive Serie A win against Genoa, will also be without injured midfielder Sami Khedira for two to three weeks.

The are second in the standings, two points behind Napoli, and play 19th-placed Frosinone on Sunday.

(Reporting by Marianna Ciabach-Malinowska in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond)