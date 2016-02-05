Thiem ends Nadal's unbeaten run on clay
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
Juventus defender Martin Caceres is unlikely to play again this season after picking up an Achilles tendon injury during the 1-0 win over Genoa on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old Uruguay international is expected to be out of action for five months, the Italian club said on their website (www.juventus.com).
"Martin Caceres underwent surgery on his right Achilles tendon," Juventus added.
The Italian champions, who secured their 13th successive Serie A win against Genoa, will also be without injured midfielder Sami Khedira for two to three weeks.
The are second in the standings, two points behind Napoli, and play 19th-placed Frosinone on Sunday.
(Reporting by Marianna Ciabach-Malinowska in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond)
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
LONDON Harry Kane's four-goal salvo on Thursday catapulted him to the top of the Premier League scorers charts, but hot on his heels are two players with contrasting styles who go head-to-head when Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the season on Sunday.