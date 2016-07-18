Football Soccer - Juventus v Milan - Italian Cup Final - Olympic stadium, Rome, Italy - 21/05/16 Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri looks on before the start of the match. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/Files

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is confident Paul Pogba will stay put at the club despite talks about the French midfielder leaving for England or Spain.

Pogba, who's contract at Juventus runs until 2019, has been linked with a return to English Premier League club Manchester United and Champions League winners Real Madrid.

"I am calm about the English rumours," Allegri told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Anyone who has the opportunity to leave Juventus has to consider things very carefully, because right now Juve are among the top four European clubs."

Pogba, who was instrumental in France's run to the Euro 2016 final, played 48 times in all competitions last season to guide Juve to a Serie A and Coppa Italia double.

The Italian champions have also boosted the squad by acquiring midfielder Miralem Pjanic, right back Dani Alves and Morocco defender Medhi Benatia during the close season.

"This is not a selling club that just lets its players go. Pogba belongs to Juve and at the end of the day he too will want to win another Scudetto and hopefully the Champions League," the 48-year-old added.

"We have grown in terms of appeal and awareness of our own capabilities. So far our market this summer has been eight out of 10, bringing in players of international pedigree like Medhi Benatia, Dani Alves and Miralem Pjanic."

