TURIN Barcelona right-back Dani Alves is set to complete his move to Italian champions Juventus after the Turin-based club said the Brazilian was undergoing a medical on Monday.

Alves, 33, had announced earlier he would leave Barca as a free agent after eight successful seasons, during which he won 23 titles.

"Having arrived in Turin last night, Dani Alves arrived at J-Medical this morning, where he is carrying out routine tests ahead of a proposed move to Juventus," the Seri A champions said in a statement.

Alves arrived in Spain in 2002 and spent six seasons at Sevilla before joining Barca.

He won three Champions League trophies, three European Super Cups, three Club World Cups and six La Liga titles with the Catalan giants.

According to the Italian press, Alves is set to sign a two-year contract at Juventus to become the club's second summer signing following the acquisition of Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielder Miralem Pjanic from Roma earlier this month.

Juventus, coached by Massimiliano Allegri, won their fifth straight Serie A title this season and also lifted the Coppa Italia.

