MILAN Goals by Andrea Barzagli and Mario Lemina propelled Juventus to a 2-0 win at Atalanta Bergamo on Sunday and allowed them to restore their three-point advantage at the top of Serie A.

With 10 games remaining Juventus moved to 64 points, three ahead of second-place Napoli, who defeated Chievo 3-1 on Saturday.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side were eager to rediscover their winning form against Atalanta after being humbled 3-0 by Inter Milan in their Italian Cup semi-final second leg on Wednesday -- although they did advance to the final on penalties.

They took the lead in the 24th minute when Barzagli finished smartly from close range but wasted numerous chances to kill off the contest.

Atalanta’s winless run now stretches to 13 league matches and while Edoardo Reja’s team grew in confidence as their visitors failed to extend their lead, they were unable to find a way back into the match.

Midfielder Lemina sealed Juve’s win in the 86th minute as he slalomed past two defenders before lashing the ball home from outside the box, leaving Atalanta in 15th on 30 points.

“My team mates make fun of me because I never score, but it wasn’t my first goal!” Barzagli told Mediaset Premium.

“The important thing was the win... (as) the fatigue isstarting to take its toll.”

A rather critical Allegri added: "We were only good for 50 minutes.”

Inter Milan moved two points behind fourth-place Fiorentina by beating Palermo 3-1.

Adem Ljajic fired Roberto Mancini’s side ahead after 11 minutes with an effort from outside the area, before Mauro Icardi doubled the lead with a near-post finish on the stretch 12 minutes later.

Palermo pulled one back through Franco Vazquez, but Ivan Perisic headed home Inter's third to keep alive their hopes of Champions League qualification.

"We have shown that we still have a chance,” Mancini wrote on Twitter.

"There are many games and the table can change. It depends on us!"

AC Milan’s 12-game unbeaten run in all competitions ended when they fell to a 2-0 defeat at seventh-placed Sassuolo, who move up to 44 points, three behind their opponents.

Alfred Duncan slammed home a thunderous effort from the edge of the area in the 27th minute and Sassuolo wrapped up the win when Nicola Sansone added a second in the 71st.

Milan coach Sinisa Mihajlovic was sent to the stands for dissent, while Sassuolo lost Gregoire Defrel to a second yellow card in the 77th minute.

“The defeat is annoying, but nothing Is lost,” Mihajlovic told reporters. “I am furious with my players and with the referee.”

Lucas Biglia’s 78th-minute penalty rescued a 1-1 draw for Lazio at Torino, who took the lead through Andrea Belotti’s seventh goal of the season, but failed to double their advantage when Ciro Immobile blasted a first-half spot kick over the bar.

(Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Pritha Sarkar/Toby Davis)