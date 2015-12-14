Dec 14 Champions Juventus have denied media reports that striker Paulo Dybala, who has scored eight Serie A goals this season including a late strike in the 3-1 victory over Fiorentina at the weekend, may leave the club.

"We do not want to sell him neither this season nor in the following ones as we have invested a considerable sum on him," chief executive Giuseppe Marotta told Mediaset Premium television.

"Dybala is a player who is growing and who has not yet shown his full potential."

Juve's win on Sunday lifted them to fourth in the table with 30 points, six behind leaders Inter Milan.

"We've one league game left this calendar year and we're now very close to where we needed to be at this stage," said Dybala.

Juve play second from bottom Carpi this Sunday in their final match before the winter break.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Tony Jimenez)