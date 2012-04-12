Juventus' Alessandro Del Piero shoots and scores a free kick against Lazio during their Italian Serie A soccer match at Juventus stadium in Turin April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Serie A leaders Juventus have been fined 30,000 eurosand warned about the future conduct of their fans after they made racist chants during Wednesday's 2-1 win at home to Lazio.

Chants were heard on five occasions during the match but the club and other supporters tried to silence the offenders, Serie A said in a statement.

Juve were forced to play a game behind closed doors three years ago after then-Inter Milan player Mario Balotelli was racially abused.

(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Tony Jimenez)