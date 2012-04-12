Spalletti is latest coach to occupy Inter hot seat
MILAN Luciano Spalletti became Inter Milan's 10th coach in the last seven years when he was named on Friday and handed the task of restoring the club to their former greatness.
Serie A leaders Juventus have been fined 30,000 eurosand warned about the future conduct of their fans after they made racist chants during Wednesday's 2-1 win at home to Lazio.
Chants were heard on five occasions during the match but the club and other supporters tried to silence the offenders, Serie A said in a statement.
Juve were forced to play a game behind closed doors three years ago after then-Inter Milan player Mario Balotelli was racially abused.
(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Tony Jimenez)
MILAN Luciano Spalletti became Inter Milan's 10th coach in the last seven years when he was named on Friday and handed the task of restoring the club to their former greatness.
The Surrey County Cricket Club are planning to redevelop The Oval stadium to increase its capacity to 40,000, according to a British media report.