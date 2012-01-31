Serie A leaders Juventus moved to strengthen their midfield on transfer deadline day by signing Simone Padoin from Atalanta on Tuesday.

A club statement said the versatile 27-year-old had signed a five-year deal.

Juve are also pruning their large squad, with former Italy striker Vincenzo Iaquinta telling www.gazzetta.it he was joining Cesena. Luca Toni signed for Dubai's Al Nasr on Monday.

