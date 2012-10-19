ROME Serie A leaders Juventus will be without captain Gianluigi Buffon and striker Mirko Vucinic for their top-of-the-table clash with Napoli on Saturday, the club said in a statement on Friday.

The duo were absent as the Italian champions announced their 22-man squad for the home match with second-placed Napoli, who are level with Juventus on 19 points from seven games.

Vucinic has not recovered from 'flu while goalkeeper Buffon has an injury to his left thigh that ruled him out of Italy's 3-1 win against Denmark on Tuesday.

Marco Storari will replace Buffon while either one of Sebastian Giovinco or Fabio Quagliarella will play alongside Alessandro Matri up front.

