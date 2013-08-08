Pavel Nedved smiles as he arrives to watch the Italian Serie A soccer match against Genoa at the Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/Files

MILAN Juventus have replied to AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri's claim that they lack a sense of humour by saying that winning is more important than being nice.

"We take everything seriously and we don't want to be nice, what we want is to win," Juventus director Pavel Nedved told the Sport Mediaset channel on Thursday.

"That's our belief," added the former Czech Republic and Juventus player.

The unflappable Allegri, who led Milan to the Serie A title in 2011, second place in 2012 and third place last season, suggested in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport on Wednesday that Juventus should lighten up a little.

"I'm always relaxed, it's just that at Juventus they have taken some of my jokes too seriously. They need to learn how to have a sense of humour," he was quoted as saying.

"I'm fortune in that I come from Livorno," added Allegri, who is usually associated in the media with a lack of charisma rather than a sense of humour. "Humour comes naturally to me."

Juventus have won Serie A for the last two seasons and are favourites to make it three in a row this term, which kicks off on the weekend of August 24/25.

