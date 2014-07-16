ROME Former AC Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri has been appointed as the new manager of Juventus following Tuesday's shock resignation of Antonio Conte, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

"Allegri is the new manager of Juventus,” the Italian champions said on their official Twitter feed.

Italian media report that Allegri has signed a two-year deal that will earn him two million euros ($2.71 million) a season plus bonuses.

Conte made the surprise announcement that he was leaving Juve on Tuesday after winning three straight Serie A titles during his three years in charge.

The former midfielder could take the Italy manager's post left vacant by Cesare Prandelli, who stepped down as national team boss after a terrible World Cup campaign in which his side were eliminated following the group stage.

Allegri was sacked by Milan midway through last season after a dreadful start to the campaign that left them languishing in mid-table, and was replaced by Clarence Seedorf in January after more than a year of speculation surrounding his position.

His arrival could cause friction with Andrea Pirlo after Allegri sold the gifted playmaker to Juve in 2011 while in charge of Milan, convinced that he could no longer play in his favoured position in front of the defence.

($1 = 0.7388 euros)

(Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by John O'Brien and Pritha Sarkar)