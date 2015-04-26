Juventus' Arturo Vidal reacts as he lies on the pitch during their Italian Serie A soccer match against Torino at Olympic Stadium in Turin April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

MILAN Torino came from behind to beat Serie A leaders Juventus 2-1 in a pulsating derby on Sunday and prevail over their more glamorous neighbours for the first time in 20 years.

Juventus, beaten for only the third time in the league this season, looked set to continue their 17-match unbeaten run in the fixture when Andrea Pirlo put the visitors ahead with a typically majestic free kick in the 35th minute.

But Matteo Darmian levelled for Torino on the stroke of halftime and Fabio Quagliarella scored the winner against his former club in the 57th minute, just after Pirlo had struck the post from another free kick.

Juventus still look certain to wrap up a fourth successive Serie A title especially after second-placed Lazio, the only team who can catch them, were held 1-1 at home by lowly Chievo, leaving them 14 points adrift with six matches left.

Juventus, who have 73 points from 32 games, will be crowned on Wednesday if they beat Fiorentina at home and Lazio fail to overcome bottom-of-the-table Parma.

Torino goalkeeper Daniele Padelli could only stand and watch as Pirlo's viciously dipping free kick flew over the wall and went into the goal off the underside of the crossbar.

Darmian levelled in bizarre style when he miscontrolled Quagliarella's pass but still beat a confused Juventus defence to the ball to fire the equaliser.

Pirlo continued to give a free kick masterclass when an apparently lazy effort struck the post from 25 metres just after halftime.

Torino took full advantage and, five minutes later, Darmian got behind the Juventus defence and found Quagliarella who turned the ball in from close range.

Juventus forward Alessandro Matri was twice denied by the woodwork and his second effort rebounded to Simone Pepe, who was denied at point blank range by Padelli. The Torino goalkeeper made another superb stop to keep out Stefano Sturaro's header.

Lazio appeared to have done the hard part against Chievo when Miroslav Klose broke from midfield to put them ahead on the stroke of halftime, dinking the ball over Albano Bizzarri.

But Chievo levelled against the run of play when Ezequiel Schelotto's off-target shot was turned into the goal by Alberto Paloschi.

Luca Toni, 37, scored twice to give Verona a 3-2 win over Sassuolo in a midtable game, taking his tally for the season to 17, and Atalanta eased their relegation worries when a stoppage time goal by German Denis gave them a 2-2 draw at home to Empoli.

Parma, who have had seven points deducted this season for breaching Serie A financial regulations, clung on grimly for another week when Antonio Nocerino's penalty gave them a 1-0 win over Palermo.

